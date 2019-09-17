TELLER COUNTY, Colo. —

The attorneys representing Patrick Frazee did not file a motion naming an alternate suspect in the death of his fiancee Kelsey Berreth, according to the spokesperson for Colorado Courts. The defense had until 11:59 p.m. on Monday to do so.

Frazee faces a litany of charges -- including first-degree murder -- for the 29-year-old’s presumed death late last year. Berreth was last seen alive on Thanksgiving Day 2018. Her body has not been found.

Much of the evidence expected to be presented by prosecutors hinges on the testimony of Krystal Kenney, who investigators said claimed she was in a relationship with Frazee and helped clean up the crime scene after Berreth's death.

It was possible that the defense could have named Kenney as an alternate suspect. She has already pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence after admitting to disposing of Berreth’s phone and has agreed to testify against Frazee.

Frazee is slated to stand trial for Berreth’s death beginning in October.

The couple’s young daughter remains in the custody of Berreth’s family until Frazee completes the legal process.

