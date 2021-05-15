Littleton man charged in Capitol riot violates terms of pretrial release by possessing firearm, court documents say

Patrick Montgomery is trying to avoid going to jail before his trial on federal charges related to the failed insurrection.

DENVER — A Littleton man charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building is trying to avoid going to jail before his trial after violating the terms of his pretrial release, according to documents filed in federal court this week.

After his arrest in January, Patrick Montgomery was ordered not to violate federal, state or local law while on release and not to possess illegal firearms, the documents say.

The documents say Montgomery pleaded guilty to robbery in New Mexico and was sentenced to six years in prison in 1996, making it a crime for him to possess a firearm.

But Montgomery violated that prohibition on firearms, according to the documents, when he used a .357 magnum handgun to kill a mountain lion in March.

>The video above first aired on Jan. 19 when Montgomery was arrested.

The documents say Montgomery also broke the law while on pretrial release when he illegally hunted a bobcat by knocking it out of a tree with a slingshot and having his dogs kill it in January, leading to a citation and charges on two offenses.

The U.S. Attorney's Office argued Montgomery had "flagrantly violated the law," the documents say, and had shown by his actions that he was unlikely to abide by court orders in asking that his pretrial release conditions be revoked.

Montgomery was given a deadline of noon on Monday, May 17 to turn himself in to authorities at the federal courthouse in Denver unless he and prosecutors could work out alternative conditions for pretrial release, the documents say. On Friday, the U.S. Attorney's Office filed a motion reporting it had reached an agreement with Montgomery that would allow him to stay out of jail before his trial.

The motion says the government and Montgomery agreed to several pretrial conditions including 24-hour house arrest, GPS monitoring, refraining from hunting and possessing firearms and not committing any federal or state crimes, in addition to all previously ordered conditions of release.

The request must now be granted by the court in order for Montgomery to avoid pretrial detention. A hearing is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m., according to the documents.

The documents say In April, a grand jury indicted Montgomery on a 10-count indictment for assaulting a Metropolitan Police Department officer, engaging in physical violence, illegally entering the Capitol and Senate Gallery, obstructing an official proceeding, and disorderly and disruptive conduct.

Montgomery pleaded not guilty. A status hearing is set for July 28, according to the documents.