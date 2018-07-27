A man was arrested after Boulder police said he spat on and then backed into a Boulder officer because he was issued a summons for leaving his dogs in a hot car.

Clint Martinez, 21, was taken into custody for the July 21 incident on Wednesday and now faces charges for second-degree assault, third-degree assault, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

According to a news release from the Boulder Police Department, just after 8:30 p.m. on July 21, Boulder officers received a report that two dogs were locked in a hot car at the Rio Grande at 1101 Walnut streets.

Officers determined that Martinez owned the vehicle and called him. When he met them outside, the news release said, he was “educated on the proper care of an animal” and given a warning.

Police said Martinez told him he’d pay his check and then leave.

According to the news release, officers waited half an hour for Martinez to return. They later found him at another exit with an ice cream cone. This prompted them to issue a summons for improper care of animals.

Police said after Martinez received the summons, he spit on the officer. When police tried to get him out of his vehicle, Martinez is accused of putting his car into reverse and quickly backing out of parking space, hitting the officer and nearly colliding with a bicyclist, according to the news release.

The officer was injured, but has since been released.

Police chose not to pursue Martinez. He was arrested in Arvada.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Boulder police at 303-441-4329.

© 2018 KUSA-TV