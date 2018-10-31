KUSA — A 38-year-old man is in custody and faces multiple charges for an incident that Denver police said began with a case of road rage and ended with him rolling a joint on a stranger’s couch.

It started in Aurora just after 11:16 p.m. Tuesday, when Denver Police Department spokesperson Jay Casillas said Richard Terrell started honking and running into a victim’s car in the area of East 32nd Avenue and Chambers Road.

Casillas said the victim called 911 and was told by dispatchers to drive to the nearest police station. But, according to Casillas, when the victim arrived at the police station, it was impossible to get into the lot because Terrell bumped his vehicle from behind and pushed it farther into the road.

The victim kept going east on East 38th Avenue, Casillas said, and Terrell continued to follow. But, a short time later, he lost control and crashed into a fence near East 38th Avenue and Jasmine Street, according to Casillas.

The victim proceeded to go to the District 2 police station to speak with officers.

Casillas said Terrell, meanwhile, kicked down the door to a house a few doors down from the wreck, went inside and started wandering around.

When the homeowner confronted Terrell, according to the police report, he went into a child's room instead. And, despite being yelled at to leave by the homeowner, police said Terrell sat down on the couch and rolled a joint.

This is where police found him, Casillas said, and took him into custody.

Terrell now faces charges for vehicular assault, criminal mischief and first-degree criminal trespass. According to Denver Jail records, he is being held without bond.

Terrell, who also goes by the nickname “Mr C Bone,” has a criminal record in Colorado dating back to 1990, according to court records. In addition to multiple arrests drug charges, domestic violence and weapons possession, he has served time in prison for robbery.

According to court records, Terrell was sentenced to 11 months of probation for criminal mischief in June 2017.

© 2018 KUSA-TV