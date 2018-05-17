Since about 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, Englewood officers have been involved in a standoff with a 28-year-old suicidal man in the 4100 block of S. Galapago Street.

The unnamed man is inside a single-family home, alone and armed with a firearm of some kind.

Englewood police said that early negotiations weren't able to get him out so Englewood PD's SWAT team intervened. The tactical team has been in and out of contact with the man and has said while there have been reports of gunshots inside the home, the man's still likely alone.

As police continue to negotiate, the 4100 block of S. Galapago Street and S. Huron Street are closed and the surrounding area has been evacuated.

The east and west lanes of Oxford are closed.

More information will be released when it's available.

