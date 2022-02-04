Items belonging to Boulder homicide victim found buried next to vehicle

Alan Moody faces charges of vehicular homicide and false reporting related to the death of Zachary Taggart.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOULDER, Colo. — Belongings of a man arrested in connection with a death on Pearl Street in Boulder last week were found buried next to a vehicle that had "significant" damage and blood smeared along its passenger side, an arrest affidavit from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office says.

Alan Moody, 21, was arrested and faces charges of vehicular homicide in connection with the death of 21-year-old Zachary Taggart.

Moody also faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death and false reporting to police.

>This story contains graphic descriptions of a crime scene which some readers may find disturbing.

On April 1, just before 6 a.m., a worker at Harvest Hope Food Pantry located at 4800 Pearl Street called to report that a person was lying in the northeast corner of the parking lot. The caller reported "significant blood" in the area, according to the affidavit, and said they believed the person was dead.

After officers arrived, they spotted a black Saturn not far from the food pantry at 4990 Pearl Street. The vehicle, which was "partially hidden" by a large dirt mound, had heavy front-end damage, the affidavit says, and both passenger side tires were flat. There also appeared to be blood all along the passenger side of the vehicle, the document says.

Video from a nearby business shows a small black sedan traveling east on Pearl Street at 10:35 p.m., the affidavit says. At the time, the passenger side of the car appeared to strike an "object" causing the front of the vehicle to "raise up". The rear of the car then did the same thing, according to the affidavit.

The vehicle hit the object twice which was noticeable in the video due to the trajectory of the taillights, the affidavit says. After that, the car appeared to "level out" before sparks were seen coming from the vehicle, the document says.

Investigators also observed black tire marks in the area that went on top of a planter curb and continued west over a second planter curb, the affidavit says. Evidence found within the tire tracks indicates that the victim appeared to have been run over.

Items belonging to Moody, including a phone and two warnings citing Moody for camping violations were found in a mound of dirt next to the damaged vehicle, the affidavit says. Data from the phone showed that it was in the area of the homicide around the time it occurred, the affidavit says.

Items belonging to the victim were also found buried, according to the affidavit.

Police determined that Moody and Taggart had been contacted together by Boulder Police several times in late March during traffic stops. The last time was on March 24 and during that stop, they told police they had been living in the vehicle and had been looking for a place to live.

Due to the "concerning allegations", a spokesperson for the Boulder District Attorney's Office said they recommended a $50,000 cash-only bond. They also indicated that additional charges could be filed against Moody.

The magistrate granted a $20,000 bond with a $2,000 cash option.

Moody is next due in court on April 25 for a preliminary hearing.