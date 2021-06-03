Driver leaves scene after hitting, killing pedestrian in Denver: Police

The incident happened at the intersection of West Kentucky Avenue and Morrison Road Friday night.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) said they are looking for a driver connected with a hit and run that left one man dead.

The incident took place at the intersection of West Kentucky Avenue and Morrison Road, around 8:58, according to DPD.

Police said after the vehicle hit the man, the driver left. The man died at the scene.

No information on the suspect or the vehicle they were driving has been released.

Information will be updated as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

