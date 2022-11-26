Pedestrian killed, driver arrested after crash in Aurora

33-year-old Pierce Fair was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

AURORA, Colo. — A man was arrested after he hit a pedestrian in Aurora on Saturday morning.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said that around 3 a.m. on Saturday, they received multiple 911 calls about a man who had been hit by a vehicle at the intersection of South Peoria Street and East Montana Place.

When police arrived at the scene of the crash, they found a man who was lying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries but was later pronounced dead, according to the APD.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office once his next of kin have been notified.

Investigators later learned that the driver of a silver Chevrolet Cruse was driving southbound on South Peoria Road when they hit the man. Police said the man was not in a crosswalk.

The driver of the Chevrolet Cruse, 33-year-old Pierce Fair, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. It is not clear if he will face any other charges.

Police do not know if speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

The intersection of South Peoria Street and East Montana Street was closed for several hours as police investigated the scene. Roads have since reopened.

Aurora Police said this is the 45th fatal crash in the city in 2022.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash camera video is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

