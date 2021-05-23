Pedestrian seriously injured in Denver crash

DENVER — A pedestrian sustained serious injuries when they were hit by a car early Saturday at the intersection of North Quebec Street and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).
The driver was traveling east on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard when their vehicle hit the pedestrian, who had entered the intersection against the light, DPD said.
The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.
There was no additional information available on the circumstances or the identities of either party.
