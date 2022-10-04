Pedestrian injured in Lakewood hit-and-run, police say

The victim, a 61-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that hit and seriously injured a pedestrian in Lakewood Sunday afternoon.

The Lakewood Police Department said the crash happened just after noon. A man was crossing West Colfax Avenue just west of Sheridan Boulevard when he was hit by an older-model, four-door Chevrolet Blazer.

Police said the driver of the SUV left the scene headed toward Denver.

The victim, a 61-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect is described as a white woman, possibly in her 50s, with long brown hair.

The Blazer had an aftermarket green hood, an aftermarket green fender on the passenger side and tan rockers. The rest of the car may have been black, police said. It had no license plate.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.