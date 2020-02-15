DENVER — A auto-pedestrian crash that injured a man early Saturday morning appears to have been intentional, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).



Investigators said the victim was hit in the 1500 block of North Logan Street, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, at 1:24 a.m. The suspect vehicle left the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition, police said.

Police haven't released information on the suspect or the vehicle, but they are investigating the incident as a vehicular assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.



