Man walking on I-225 dies after he's hit by 2 vehicles, police say

The victim was in the exit lane from southbound Interstate 225 to South Parker Road, according to Aurora Police.

AURORA, Colo. — A pedestrian died after he was hit by possibly two vehicles early Monday on Interstate 225 near South Parker Road, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

One driver who believed they hit the man stayed on scene and was cooperating with the investigation, according to an APD press release. Police said they think another vehicle hit the man and left the scene.

The crash happened about 1 a.m. Monday near the Nine Mile RTD light-rail station. Officers found the man in the middle of the exit lane from southbound I-225 to southbound Parker Road.

Aurora Fire Rescue personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the man's injuries were too serious and he died at the scene, the release says.

The victim was crossing a section of road that did not have good lighting, police said.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the victim's name after next-of-kin are notified.

The Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit is investigating the crash. They ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it to call Officer Richard Mervin at 303-739-6076.

This was the second fatal crash in Aurora over the weekend. Aurora Police said in a press release that a woman died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in the area of East Quincy Avenue and South Harvest Road.

Police said the woman was driving a Nissan Titan west on Quincy and crossed the center line, hitting a Ford F-150 head-on. She was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries. Two people in the Ford pickup had only minor injuries, according to the release.