AURORA, Colo. — A maroon Chevy Malibu is being sought in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Aurora early Monday morning, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department (APD).

In its tweet, the agency said the entire intersection of 17th Avenue and Peoria Street was closed due to the ongoing investigation. That's near the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

Aurora Police are looking for a maroon, 1997-2003 Chevy Malibu, according to a tweet.

APD said they're looking for a maroon Chevy Malibu with a model year between 1997 and 2003. They have not provided a description of the driver.

No information about the victim was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Berger at 303-739-6623.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

