Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run outside Children's Hospital in Aurora

Police are working to develop suspect information in the deadly crash in front of the walking bridge in the area of East Colfax and Children's Way.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian outside Children's Hospital Saturday morning.

Police said at 4:37 a.m. that officers were responding to the crash in front of the walking bridge near the hospital and university campuses in the area of East Colfax and Children's Way.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit, and investigators are working to develop a description of the suspect vehicle involved in the crash.

The eastbound lane of Colfax between the crash site and Ursula Street was expected to be closed for several hours while police investigate.

#APDAlert Officers are responding to a fatal crash on E. Colfax and Children’s Way. This is right in front of the walking bridge near the hospital and university campuses.



Initial details show that a vehicle collided with a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on… pic.twitter.com/yYeWIuBHde — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) September 23, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

