
Crime

Person walking on I-70 killed in hit-and-run crash

A black vehicle hit the victim on the highway early on Oct. 24 but did not stop, according to Denver Police.

DENVER — A black vehicle is wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on Interstate 70 near Pecos Street late last month, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The pedestrian was walking on the highway around 12:10 a.m. on Oct. 24 when he or she was struck by a black vehicle, police said.

No other information about the vehicle was provided, but DPD said the driver left the scene following the crash.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers  

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. 

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation. 

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted. 

