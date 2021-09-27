Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run Monday morning, police say

Officers are looking for a white pick-up truck after a deadly crash at North Broadway and East 3rd Avenue Monday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

DENVER — Officers are investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian in a wheelchair dead early Monday morning, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

The deadly auto vs. pedestrian crash near the intersection North Broadway and East 3rd Avenue happened between 2:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m., according to Sgt. Mike Farr with the DPD Traffic Investigations Unit.

Investigators believe the man was in the middle lane at the intersection when he was hit by a full-sized white pickup truck going south on Broadway, Farr said.

Evidence indicates the person was stationary in the road and not the crosswalk, and Farr said a witness reported he was not moving. It is not currently known if the man was possibly asleep or intoxicated, according to Farr.

Parts from the truck that were left behind indicate the vehicle may have been a Dodge Ram that is missing a left headlight.

Roads were closed in all directions while officers investigated and were back open as of 5 a.m., police said.

.@DenverPolice are investigating a fatal hit and run at 3rd and Broadway. We are live at the scene with the latest information on #9news Mile High Mornings https://t.co/X4XmNl08n2 pic.twitter.com/fEEU5oZS33 — Eddie Randle (@eddierandle) September 27, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

