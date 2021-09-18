Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Denver

Police were working to gather information on a suspect in the crash early Saturday.

DENVER — Denver Police were investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian early Saturday.

The crash happened about 1:30 a.m. at 10th Avenue and North Broadway. The vehicle left the scene, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The pedestrian, a woman, was pronounced deceased on the scene. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release her identity after notification of next of kin.

DPD said investigators were working to gather more information on the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

