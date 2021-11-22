Pedestrian killed in Denver hit-and-run

The crash happened on South Broadway just south of Alameda Avenue.

DENVER — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on South Broadway in Denver Sunday night, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Police said the crash happened on South Broadway just south of Alameda Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. DPD tweeted Monday afternoon that the person hit had died.

The southbound lanes of South Broadway were closed from Alameda Avenue to Dakota Avenue while police investigated the crash.

BREAKING: @DenverPolice on scene of a hit and run where a driver hit a pedestrian on Broadway south of Alameda. Pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. #9News pic.twitter.com/hRu7YAKvHB — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) November 22, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

