DENVER, Colorado — Denver Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver.

In a tweet, police said a man suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle.

The crash happened Friday night at Speer Blvd. and Elitch Cir.

Police didn't have a description of a suspect vehicle as of 10 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

