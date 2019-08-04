AURORA, Colo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Aurora early Monday morning, law enforcement said.

According to the Aurora Police Department, a man was struck by a vehicle and left lying in the street at the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Kenton Street around 12:39 a.m. The driver of that vehicle was later arrested after returning to the scene.

A caller told 911 dispatchers that a man was unresponsive on the ground near a light pole, police said.

Investigators learned the man was crossing Colfax Avenue from north to south just west of the crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle headed east on the thoroughfare, APD said. He was flung 90 feet to the southeast corner of the intersection.

Surveillance video showed that no one noticed the man had been hit until 20 minutes after the accident, Aurora police said. The victim was rushed to University Hospital where he later died.

The adult driver of the vehicle initially drove off, law enforcement said, but after a conversation with his family, he returned to the scene after 30 minutes.

None of the people involved will yet be identified, police said.

Investigators said they believe speed and alcohol were a factor in the crash that caused the man's death.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of a hit-and-run resulting in death and additional charges may be added once the toxicology results come back, Aurora police said.

If you or someone you know saw this crash, please contact Detective Steve Chinn at 303-739-6342.

While Colfax Avenue and Kenton Street were closed earlier for the investigation, the roads have reopened.

