DENVER — A pedestrian was hit by an SUV in downtown Denver Thursday night and Denver police said they are looking for the vehicle.

The collision happened at 22nd and Curtis streets, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The department tweeted that the person hit may have suffered serious injuries.

The person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known.

Police said the SUV didn't stay at the scene.

The vehicle they're looking for is described as a black 2003 GMC Yukon with Colorado plates 039 ZJC.

Anyone who sees the Yukon is asked to call 911 to report its location.

22nd Street is closed at Arapahoe Street while police investigate the crash.

