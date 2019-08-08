FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man who was arrested earlier this year in connection with numerous Peeping Tom incidents near the Colorado State University campus has now been linked to a 2018 unsolved sex assault, according to Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS).

Police responded to a residence on the 600 block of Sherwood Street around 4 a..m. on May 5, 2018. The victim told police that she woke up to find an unknown male sexually assaulting her.

Evidence was collected, but a suspect was not identified at the time. Now, police said they have linked that crime to James Morsbach.

Morsbach was arrested in May of this year on a variety of charges related to stalking and window peeping incidents on Sherwood Street.

Following his arrest, detectives were able to link evidence from the 2018 assault to Morsbach. He remains in the Larimer County Jail and additional charges have been filed:

Sexual assault (class 3 felony)

Second-degree burglary (class 3 felony)

Morsbach and the victim did not know each other, and detectives are concerned that additional people may have been victimized.



“Sexual assault is a widely under-reported crime,” said Corporal Tessa Jakobsson, who supervises in the Crimes Against Persons Unit. “Our officers, detectives and victim advocates are sensitive to the impact of this trauma and strongly encourage victims to come forward so we can connect them with recovery resources and hold perpetrators accountable.”



Anyone who may have been victimized by Morsbach, who has not already spoken to police, is encouraged to contact Detective Brandon Barnes at 970- 416-2051.

