Person arrested following 7-hour standoff in Brighton, believed to be suspect accused of shooting Littleton Police officer

Rigoberto "Rigo" Valles Dominguez is accused of shooting Officer David Snook who was injured and remains in the hospital.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — After an hours-long standoff Friday night, Brighton Police have arrested a person they believe is the suspect accused of shooting a Littleton Police officer multiple times Monday.

The suspect was taken into custody around 10:40 p.m., according to the department.

Police said they received a tip at around 3:45 p.m. on Friday that Rigoberto "Rigo" Valles Dominguez was inside a home in the 1100 block of 27th Avenue. Officers responded and while they were working to confirm it was Dominguez, the person they were attempting to speak with barricaded themselves inside the home.

There was a large police presence in the area for the next seven hours while officers negotiated with that person until they were eventually arrested without incident, Brighton Police said.

Currently a bit far away from the scene itself, as the road (27th) is shut down between Eagle Blvd and Bromley Lane.#9News https://t.co/wUtfcsbpny pic.twitter.com/hs9UQuSvbG — Luis de Leon (@LuisdeLeon15) September 25, 2021

Officer David Snook and Cpl. Jeff Farmer with the Littleton Police Department (LPD) responded Monday night to reports of shots fired in the area of West Powers Avenue and South Bannock Street.

The officers made contact with Dominguez who then ran away, turned and fired gunshots from a handgun towards the officers and went into an apartment building, according to LPD.

Snook was hit at least three times in the chest, arm and leg before Farmer and another officer who arrived around the time of the shooting were able to move him into a police vehicle for transportation to the hospital, LPD said.

Police closed 27th Avenue between Eagle Boulevard and Bromley Lane Friday, due to the situation and heavy police presence.

Brighton Police did not issue a shelter-in-place order for the surrounding area.

Police said they do not know if anyone else was inside the home or why Dominguez would have been at that location.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.