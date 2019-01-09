DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) has identified the man who was shot by officers in a busy part of the Lower Highlands neighborhood Saturday night.

The suspect, 37-year-old Juan Carlos Macias, remains in the hospital and is in critical condition, DPD Major Crimes Division Lieutenant Matt Clark said during a news conference on Thursday afternoon -- five days after the shooting.

It happened in the area of 15th and Central streets at around 11 p.m. Officers were in the area after two women called police and said they were being followed by an unknown man.

One of those women said the man had a gun, according to Clark.

While officers were canvassing the area, Clark said a nearby business owner found a man who appeared to be the suspect. He voluntarily spoke with officers, and provided his name and ID on his own. Officers conducted a routine warrant check, Clark said.

"Suddenly and without warning, the subject produced a revolver from his waistband," Clark said. "He approached the officers in the area and fired at least one round at the officer ...

"The officer was within a few feet of the subject at this time and we are extremely fortunate he was not injured or killed."

This officer took cover, Clark said. Another officer returned fire and hit the subject, who fell to the ground.

Clark said officers later recovered a revolver capable of holding six rounds. Three rounds had already been fired, and both witnesses and officers told investigators this was the weapon the suspect had been holding.

The Denver Police Department, the Denver District Attorney's Office, the Aurora Police Department and the Office of the Independent Monitor will be investigating the incident, police said.

The two officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of their investigation.