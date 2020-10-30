Fort Collins man named 'person of interest' in Windsor homicide

Residents in the Loveland, Windsor and Fort Collins areas are urged not to pick up hitchhikers.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Fort Collins man is a person of interest in a homicide that occurred early Friday morning near Weld County Road 17 and Crossroads Boulevard not far from Windsor.

At about 1 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 7900 block of Weld 62, also known as Crossroads Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, they found one victim who had been shot. That person died at the scene.

Deputies and Windsor police officers conducted a search of the immediate area but did not locate a suspect.

Trevor George, 32, of Fort Collins, was identified as a person of interest in the case. George was last seen wearing a black face mask and a Carhartt-style jacket.

Investigators do not believe George has a vehicle and said he is likely armed with a handgun and still in the Windsor area.

Those living in the area of Windsor, Loveland and Fort Collins are urged not to pick up hitchhikers. Anyone who sees George is asked to call 911 immediately.

The sheriff’s office also is interested in viewing security camera footage from residences near the scene, particularly from homeowners residing on Crossroads Boulevard between Weld 15 and Colo. 257.

Anyone who thinks they might have video footage of a suspect fleeing the scene is asked to call Weld County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 970-356-4000 and reference case number 20W039163.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward.