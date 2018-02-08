ARAPAHOE COUNTY — Deputies have identified a person of interest in connection to a shooting that killed a man and injured a woman Thursday morning in Arapahoe County.

Anthony “Angel” Darby, 28, should be considered armed and dangerous, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said. If you see Darby, call 911 and do not approach him.

Around 8:30 Thursday morning, a man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting at 1100 Clinton St, the sheriff's office said in a Tweet.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

A photo of the actual vehicle that may be associated with the suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that killed a man and injured a woman Thursday morning in Arapahoe County.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the shooting was related to a domestic dispute that happened around 4:15 a.m. Thursday. They're looking for Darby, who may be associated with a red Hyundai Elantra 4-door sedan, with Colorado license plate 885-YXH.

It has an "I love my pit bull" sticker in the shape of a bone on the trunk above the license plate.

If you see that vehicle or Darby, call 911.

