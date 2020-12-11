Person of interest in Utah homicide possibly heading to Colorado

Weber County Sheriff's Office said that Scott William Russell is considered armed and dangerous.

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Weber County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) in Utah said early Wednesday morning that it is looking for a person of interest in a homicide that may be heading to Colorado.

WCSO said deputies responded to a homicide in the Upper Valley West area of unincorporated Weber County.

Investigators believe Scott William Russell, a person of interest, is driving from Utah to Colorado, according to WCSO.

The vehicle is described as a black 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser, with black rims and a Utah license plate numbered G143AP.

WCSO said Russell is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who thinks they see him stay away and call 911.

Anyone with information to call WCSO at 801-778-6631.

Weber County is located in norther Utah, about 510 driving miles from Denver, Co.