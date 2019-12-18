ARVADA, Colo. — One person was shot and taken to the hospital following a robbery at a gas station in Arvada, according to a spokesperson for Arvada Police (APD).

The shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. in the area of West 80th Avenue and Kipling Street.

Police are looking for a silver Chevy Equinox in connection with the shooting that was last seen headed south on Wadsworth Boulevard from 72nd Avenue, according to Detective Dave Snelling with APD. There's no rear plate on the vehicle and it should have some type of body damage, according to a tweet from APD.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but their condition is not known.

