DENVER — A person was shot on the Regional Transportation District bus heading southbound on South Federal Boulevard, according to an RTD spokesperson.

The incident occurred on the Route 31 bus. That route runs from Federal-Evans mostly along South Federal Boulevard to Front Range Community College.

There was an altercation and someone was shot, according to RTD. RTD said everyone then got off the bus, which is now at the South Federal Boulevard and West Alameda Avenue intersection.

Denver police have not confirmed the shooting, but say one person who had been on the bus may have been involved in a nearby carjacking. The vehicle is described as a maroon Scion SUV.

