Officer-involved shooting in Weld County Friday

The incident started as a disturbance call, deputies said.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot by a Weld County deputy Friday evening.

It happened at 5:43 p.m. near Weld County roads 70 and 55. That's in a rural area northeast of Greeley.

Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said it began as a disturbance but did not detail what kind of 'disturbance' it was.

A deputy shot the suspect who was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

No information was included from WCSO on if anyone else was involved or who made the call about the disturbance.

WCSO said they do not think any deputies were hurt, and more information would come from either the Greeley Police Department or the District Attorney's Office.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.