Pharmacist facing 3 counts of sexual assault may have victimized others, investigators say

Brent Stein was arrested in June and faces three counts of sexual assault.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Teller County pharmacist who's been arrested on three counts of sexual assault may have victimized others, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO).

Brent Stein was arrested on June 21 of this year by the Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) for those three charges.

He's a pharmacist, according to DCSO, however, his license has been suspended since July 2. Despite, that he remains employed at Mountain Key Pharmacy located in Florissant, according to a spokesperson for DCSO.

He has worked at other pharmacies throughout the Denver area and has lived in Douglas and Teller Counties over several years, DCSO said.

During the investigation, TCSO detectives contacted DCSO detectives regarding other possible cases involving Stein and as a result, on Aug. 26, DCSO detectives re-opened a 2016 sexual assault investigation that listed Stein as a suspect.

Due to circumstances surrounding the cases in both counties, investigators believed there might be other victims.

Anyone who has had contact with Stein or might have information regarding incidents involving Stein should contact DCSO Detective Stephanie Dorrell at 303-814-7131 or TCSO Detective Y. Bisset at 719-304-5756.