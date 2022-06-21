Man gets 48 years for wife's shooting death

Tia Bivins was shot to death in a Denver home in July 2019. Earlier this year, a jury convicted her husband for her death.

DENVER — A man was sentenced to 48 years in prison after a jury found him guilty in March of killing his wife at their Denver home in 2019.

Denver District Judge Christopher Baumann sentenced Phillip Bivins on Friday in connection with the death of Tia Bivins.

On July 18, 2019, Phillip Bivins shot and killed Tia Bivins in their home at 32nd and Dexter Streets in Denver.

“This was a tragic case of domestic violence being taken to the extreme,” Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said. “This case is sadly another example of a domestic violence victim being killed because their abuser had access to a gun. I thank the Denver Police Department investigators for their efforts and commend our entire team on a job well done.”

In March of this year, a Denver jury found Bivins guilty of second-degree murder.

