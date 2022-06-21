Man gets 48 years for wife's shooting death

DENVER — A man was sentenced to 48 years in prison after a jury found him guilty in March of killing his wife at their Denver home in 2019.
Denver District Judge Christopher Baumann sentenced Phillip Bivins on Friday in connection with the death of Tia Bivins.
On July 18, 2019, Phillip Bivins shot and killed Tia Bivins in their home at 32nd and Dexter Streets in Denver.
RELATED: Man found guilty of killing wife
“This was a tragic case of domestic violence being taken to the extreme,” Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said. “This case is sadly another example of a domestic violence victim being killed because their abuser had access to a gun. I thank the Denver Police Department investigators for their efforts and commend our entire team on a job well done.”
In March of this year, a Denver jury found Bivins guilty of second-degree murder.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations & Crime
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.