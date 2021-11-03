Additional photos released after riot on University Hill in Boulder

One photo depicts a man who is accused of threatening to shoot a police officer during the March 6 riot in Boulder.

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder authorities on Thursday released a third batch of photos and videos showing people wanted in connection with a large party last weekend in the University Hill area that turned violent and destructive.

The photos and videos are of people Boulder Police (BPD) said they hope to identify and arrest for their alleged roles in the riot on March 6.

So far, one person has been arrested, but BPD said they've identified at least 10 people and said Wednesday they expected additional arrests in the coming days.

Henry Chardack, 20 was arrested on the following charges:

Felony first-degree criminal trespass

Misdemeanor criminal mischief

Misdemeanor engaging in a riot

The photos below show individuals police are hoping to identify.

Officials looking to make arrests after large Boulder party on the Hill 1/29

2/29

3/29

4/29

5/29

6/29

7/29

8/29

9/29

10/29

11/29

12/29

13/29

14/29

15/29

16/29

17/29

18/29

19/29

20/29

21/29

22/29

23/29

24/29

25/29

26/29

27/29

28/29

29/29 1 / 29

BPD on Saturday responded to a party of about 500-800 people near 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in the area known to University of Colorado Boulder students as "the Hill."

According to police, three SWAT officers were struck with bricks and rocks, leaving them with minor injuries. An armored rescue vehicle and a fire truck were heavily damaged.

According to Boulder Police, detectives have taken reports for several property crimes since the party that includes:

One stolen vehicle that was later recovered outside of Boulder

Three stolen street signs

Eight damaged vehicles, two of which were totaled, valuing $43,500

Two damaged city vehicles, including BPD’s armored rescue vehicle and a fire engine

One of the photos released Thursday is an additional photo of man who's accused of threatening to shoot a police officer. BPD released several photos of the man Wednesday, but said the new photo shows him more clearly.

A team of 15 detectives and investigators from BPD, CU-Boulder Police (CUPD) and the District Attorney’s Office are following up on more than 800 tips that have come in since last Sunday.

Those who have information about these individuals are asked to send information to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.

Community members can also continue sharing tips here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS