BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) on Wednesday released two photos of a Dodge Cargo van they believe was involved in a hit-and-run earlier this month in Boulder County that left a cyclist seriously injured.

The vehicle is a third-generation van made between 1994 and 2003, CSP said. It's believed to be white or light grey and has windows on the passenger side access door, but no windows on the driver side other than the driver's window.

There is most likely damage to the front passenger side light area, according to CSP.

A photo of a van sought in connection with a hit-and-run in Boulder County on July 20.

"This person left him to die in the rain on the side of the road," said Eric Bernstein, whose brother Andrew was hit by the van. "And I don't think as long I live I'll ever forget the feeling of thinking about that."

Andrew Bernstein

Andrew Bernstein was riding his bike westbound on the right shoulder of Highway 7, also called Arapahoe Road, around 4:30 p.m. on July 20 when he was struck, according to a release from CSP.

He was near Legion Park, just east of Boulder, when an unidentified man driving the van hit him and fled the scene, according to CSP.

Andrew's family said his biggest passion was cycling.

"In a way, it's even more unsettling that this tragedy could come out of something that we love so much," Eric Bernstein said.

Andrew Bernstein suffered massive internal bleeding and of both his lungs were punctured in the crash. Now doctors are doing their best to keep him alive.

"This crash occurred with enough force to cut his bicycle clean in half and it did the same thing to many bones in his body," Eric Bernstein said.

Andrew Bernstein was seriously injured in a hit-and-run.

Gloria Liu, Andrew's fiance, said he was found by a passing motorist in a ditch. Had another driver not seen him, doctors told Eric Bernstein that his brother might not have made it.

"This is something that was a travesty of humanity and whoever perpetrated this really should be caught," said Alan Bernstein, Andrew Bernstein's father.

Crying, Alan Bernstein asked 9NEWS to use the footage that showed how broken and devastated they were.

"People should know what a horrible experience this has been for us and how horrible it is that there's a person on the street now who perpetrated this and who's walking free and Andrew's laying there a prisoner of a body that's totally broken," he said.

A photo a van wanted in a hit-and-run that injured cyclist

Anyone with any information related to the vehicle or crash is encouraged to call the Colorado State Patrol, Trooper Emery, at 303-239-4501, reference case #1D192958