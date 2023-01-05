Man accused of pimping in Colorado Springs area

Luture Marquese Evans, 39, was arrested on Dec. 21. Police suspect there are additional victims who have not come forward.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man accused of running a pimping and human trafficking operation in the Colorado Springs area for years has been arrested following a months-long investigation, police announced Thursday.

Luture Marquese Evans, 39, was arrested on Dec. 21 of last year on accusations that he pimped and trafficked female victims in Colorado Springs and around the country.

According to Colorado Springs Police, Evans "lived and operated" in the Colorado Springs area for "many years" and also traveled to other states around the country.

He had several social media accounts which he used in connection with human trafficking and pimping, the department said.

CSPD's Metro Vice Unit is asking for assistance in locating additional victims who had dealings with Evans. They released numerous photos of Evans which can be found below.

Colorado Springs human trafficking suspect 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Anyone who has been a victim of Evans or has been approached by him is asked to call 719-444-7747 or the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers. Callers can remain anonymous by submitting tips through Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a reward. You can contact them at 719-634-7867 or submit tips online.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers exists to aid in reducing the crime rate in the Pikes Peak Region — El Paso and Teller Counties in Colorado — by helping law enforcement agencies solve the crime and bring fugitives to justice.

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.