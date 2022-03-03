Pizza delivery driver quit 'minutes' after sexual assault of coworker, affidavit says

Cyrus Warren, a registered sex offender, is also accused of stalking a young girl after delivering pizza to her home.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A registered sex offender and former Domino's Pizza delivery driver called to quit "minutes" after he's accused of sexually assaulting a coworker, an affidavit for his arrest says.

Cyrus Warren, 21, was arrested in February in connection with two separate cases the occurred in December in Fort Collins.

As as results of the cases, he's charged with the following:

Sexual assault

Stalking

Attempted trespassing

Both incidents are linked to his work as at the pizza shop, according to the affidavits. A warrant for Warren's arrest had already been issued in the sexual assault case when on Feb. 7 a Domino's manager notified police about a concerning incident involving a customer.

The manager reported that a family came in to the store to report that Warren had tried to sexually assault their daughter, the affidavit says. Due to the the prior incident, the manager said she felt it was important to contact police.

>The story contains descriptions of sexual assault which some people might find troubling.

Stalking incident

Employees reported that the family told them Warren had visited their home multiple times and made "inappropriate comments" toward their daughter. The woman also explained that she had a "very young" daughter who Warren had asked to touch and hug, according to the affidavit.

Warren also asked the girl if her mother was around and if he could come inside to use the bathroom, the document says.

Fort Collins Police (FCPS) followed up with the family and learned that Warren had visited their home three times. The first two times he was delivering pizza, but during the third visit on Feb. 7, he was no longer employed by Domino's.

The mother told police she got a call on Feb. 7 from her daughter, which police described as a "tween". The daughter reported to her mother that Warren was outside and asked her mom if she had ordered pizza, the affidavit says. The mother replied that she had not ordered any pizza and instructed her daughter to go to her room and lock the door, the document says.

The girl reported that Warren had asked to use the bathroom and she said no and closed and locked the door but said Warren continued knocking, the affidavit says.

She said that she turned on the TV to calm her sister down and left her room to get some food from the kitchen, and as she did that, she said she could see the door handle moving, the affidavit says.

The woman called her husband who immediately went home but by the time they go there, no one was outside, according to the document.

Dec. 6 pizza delivery

The family reported that Warren had first delivered pizza to their home on Dec. 6, 2021. They had records of the delivery and second delivery in text messages from Domino's which provided the dates, times and the driver's name.

On Dec. 6, the "tween" daughter answered the door, according to police.

Dec. 22 pizza delivery

On Dec. 22, the family's younger daughter answered the door while her older sister was in the bathroom, the affidavit says.

The older daughter later reported that when her sister when to get the pizza she went outside and the door closed behind her, the affidavit says. She said she realized her sister had not returned with the pizza and thought it was "taking too long" for her to come back with it, the affidavit says, so she went to check on her.

She opened the door and said she saw Warren "holding her sister by her waist in the air," the affidavit says. She said Warren put her sister down and they both went inside with the pizza.

In February, the younger daughter was interviewed about her interactions with Warren.

She said she had seen Warren twice and described him as having glasses, big eyes and hair that was a little orange, the affidavit says. Investigators noted that seems to match Warren.

She said the first time she saw him he was wearing a Domino's uniform. She said he asked if her mom was home and if he could hug her, the affidavit says. She said "yes", when he asked for a hug, and said that he hugged her by lifting her up under her arms, the affidavit says.

She went on to says that Warren's hands touched her "booty" and she told him to stop and he put her down, the document says. She also said it made her "scared" and "uncomfortable" when he touched her there.

Warren also handed the girl a sticky note, the affidavit says. That note, according to the affidavit said "cheap babysitting" and included his name and phone number.

Since the incidents, the family has reported that they're scared and have changed their habits and installed video doorbell camera. They also said that relatives have urged them to move because Warren knows where they live, the affidavit says.

Sexual assault

On Dec. 23, a coworker of Warren reported that she was sexually assaulted by him agreeing to meet up with him, police said.

She reported that she was hesitant to meet with Warren, but said agreed because she though it would be in public place. She also said that he made statements to the effect of "we can't be friends" which made her feel guilty and pressured to agree to the meeting, the document says.

They were supposed to go downtown for food, but instead the affidavit says, they drove around for "some time" before Warren eventually parked at a middle school.

It was there, the affidavit says, that Warren repeatedly asked the victim to have sex with him, which she refused. Eventually, Warren forced himself onto the victim and sexually assaulted her, according to the document.

She called her girlfriend who then called police, the affidavit says.

Prior to the assault, she reported that Warren "stand by her" and "act flirty" at work, even though she stated it was "unusual" for delivery drivers to interact with pizza makers, the affidavit says.

Investigators and the victim had a "pretext" conversation with Warren during which the victim told Warren she was trying to make sense of what happened, the affidavit says.

Warren said, according to the document, that he wanted to make the victim happy and said how he did it was the "wrong way" and said for that he was "sorry." He also blamed his "childhood" and "past" for his actions, the affidavit says.

When later interviewed by police, Warren admitted there was an incident between the two on Dec. 23, but denied any sexual contact.

Instead, he said, the victim "screamed at him" and said she was "going to lie" to police about him, the affidavit says.

He went on to explain that Warren knew about a relationship between the victim and a manager at Dominos and threatened to make something up to prevent him from telling anyone about that relationship, which Warren said was against store policy.

Investigators checked and said the store did not have any policy in place that would prevent their relationship, the document says.

Warren quits Dominos

According to the affidavit, Warren called Dominos to quit "minutes" after the sexual assault was reported on Dec. 23.

During the call, he said he needed to "emergency quit" for family reasons, the affidavit says. He explained there was mass shooting with "people down" and he was driving to Kentucky to check on his family.

Warren told investigators that he had "prior charges" and did not want further charges and decided to quit on the same day his coworker yelled at him, the affidavits.

Warren is a registered sex offender with a prior conviction for which he spent time in prison, the affidavit says.

His name does not show up when searched on the Colorado Sex Offender Registry. While investigators could not speak specifics in this case, they said when someone's name does not show up online, it typically means offenses occurred when they were a juvenile.

Warren began working at Dominos in October 2021, prior to that he also worked in food delivery and advertised babysitting services, police said.

Due to these incidents, a work history that gave him access to homes, and Warren’s status as a registered sexual offender, police are concerned that additional victims may exist.

Anyone with information about these cases or other unreported incidents involving Warren should contact Detective Julia Chenoweth at 970-416-2645. People who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.