Woman found dead in 1973 remains unidentified

The unidentified remains were discovered on Nov. 19, 1973, about four miles west of Platteville.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Nearly 50 years after skeletal remains were found near Platteville in Weld County, investigators are hopeful a facial reconstruction can help them identify the woman.

Investigators believe the woman was between 23 and 25 years old and approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall. She was wearing a red short-sleeved sweater and brown slacks when she was found.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) completed a facial reconstruction of the woman showing what she may have looked like in 1973.

If you recognize the woman or have information about her death, you're asked to contact Weld County Sheriff's Office cold case detective Byron Kastilahn at 970-400-2827 and reference case 73W3059.

