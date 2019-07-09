BOULDER COUNTY, Colorado — An 18-year-old is in custody after police said he threatened multiple people and eluded officers while driving through Boulder County Friday night.

Police were originally called to the 400 block of 5th Avenue in Lyons around 6:15 p.m. on Friday for a welfare check, a release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office says. The caller reported that an 18-year-old, identified as Christian Tull, had taken controlled substances and was acting erratically. When officers arrived at the home, Tull had left.

About an hour later, Boulder County Deputies said they got a report that a driver had threatened another driver with a handgun near North Foothills Highway and Lefthand Canyon Drive. It was determined that suspect was the same person police had been called to check on in Lyons, the release says.

At 9:55 p.m. police said they received a report that a driver had pointed a handgun at pedestrians in the area of Broadway and Pearl Street in Boulder, then fled the area. The car involved matched the description of the car in the earlier incident, according to the release.

Police received reports that the suspect vehicle continued to flee north toward Lyons and eventually onto Highway 66 into Longmont, the release says.

Boulder County Deputies attempted to stop the car at Highway 66 and Main Street in Longmont, but police said the suspect fled.

Officers from the Longmont Police Department set out stop sticks, which deflated multiple tires on the vehicle and caused Tull to stop.

Tull was taken in custody and booked at the Boulder County Jail.

He is currently facing charges which include:

Menacing

Vehicular eluding

Reckless endangerment

Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance

