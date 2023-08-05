Police identify 2nd suspect in fatal Lakewood shooting

Police said Patrick Plasencio, 24, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder in connection with the April 30 shooting.

LAKEWOOD, Colo — Police in Lakewood have identified a second suspect in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old woman last month.

Police said Patrick Plasencio, 24, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder in connection with the April 30 shooting in the 1200-block of South Marshall Street. They said Plasencio is known to frequent the Lakewood and Denver areas.

A 22-year-old woman was killed in the shooting, which happened just before 3 a.m. April 30 on the front porch of a home. The victim's name has not yet been released.

On May 4, detectives arrested 27-year-old Frankie Plasencio on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the woman's death.

An arrest affidavit for Frankie Plasencio says on the night of the shooting, Plasencio and two other men became upset because the victim was showing interest in another man at a house party. The document says the three men were kicked out of the party because they were calling the victim names and threatening the other man.

The affidavit says the three men became very upset and got into a Porsche SUV. At least one of them fired shots at the victim and another man, who then fired back. Frankie Plasencio was the driver but did not fire any shots, according to a witness.

Lakewood police said at the time that they were still looking for additional suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.