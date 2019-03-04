DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a suspect in a sexual assault, kidnapping and burglary.

A DPD spokesperson said it happened on March 24 in the area of South Monaco Parkway and East Mississippi Avenue, and that the victim was a woman. Because it's a sexual assault investigation, no other information is available.

The suspect is 34-year-old Jerome Lekendrick Lucas, also known as Lekendrick Jerome Lucas. Police said he may have changed his appearance since the above photo was taken.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone who sees him is urged to stay away from him.

