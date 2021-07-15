Police make arrest in McDonald's parking lot shooting

Aurora Police arrested Treyvion Simpson, 22, on charges of first degree murder.

AURORA, Colo — Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened in an Aurora McDonald's parking lot over the sale of a gaming console.

Aurora Police (APD) said they have arrested Treyvion Simpson, 22, in the shooting death of Andy Billinger, 38, who was killed on the evening of June 29.

Police said Billinger met a person online and arranged to sell him a gaming console. They agreed to meet in the McDonald's parking lot on South Parker Road near East Yale Avenue. Once there, according to police, the suspect shot and killed Billinger.

"He was shot and got killed over a gaming console," said agent Matt Longshore with APD. "The suspect took it upon himself to not conduct the transaction."

MJ Holton, Billinger's longtime live-in girlfriend, said Billinger delivered food for a living and sold various items online from time to time to help support his mother.

"He was just trying to work, take care of his family," Holton said. "Andy was super kind, he would help anybody out. He was such a funny, sensitive guy. He felt so deeply."

In light of the tragedy, APD once again urged people to use the city's designated "safe exchange zones" to conduct online transactions, especially for high-dollar items.

The zones are located at the police department's District 3 station on East Arapahoe Road and at police headquarters.

Denver Police have a similar program, having designated "safe trade zones" at six district stations.

This article draws on previous reporting by 9Wants to Know's Matt Jablow.

> Watch video above: Murder victim was killed in McDonald's parking lot over a gaming console