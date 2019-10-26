EDGEWATER, Colo. — Police arrested a man accused of robbing a McDonald's restaurant Saturday morning at West 17th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

A spokesman for the Edgewater Police Department said they received a call about a robbery at 9:10 a.m. by a man armed with a knife and a bike chain. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a man fitting the description of the suspect fleeing on a bicycle.

The bicycle was later found to be stolen out of Utah, according to a release from Edgewater police.

According to the release, officers chased the suspect on foot to where the man abandoned the bicycle and jumped a fence into a residential area in the 1800 block of Depew Street.

He was found in a backyard, hiding a backpack that held the weapons, the police spokesman said.

Following a brief struggle, the suspect was taken into custody, and no injuries were reported, the spokesman said.

Police said the suspect, a 29-year-old transient, has three unrelated warrants but could not say where they were from. One of the warrants was on a felony vehicle theft.

The suspect will be booked into Jefferson County Jail.

Edgewater Police were assisted by Mountain View Police and Lakeside Police during the incident.

