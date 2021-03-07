Police arrest driver after two firefighters injured

Both firefighters were sent to a local hospital after trying to help the unresponsive driver, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — Two firefighters are injured after trying to help an unresponsive driver Saturday afternoon, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

APD said Aurora Police and Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a report of an unresponsive driver in a vehicle in the 17000 block of East Quincy Avenue at around 4:30 p.m.

The police department said when first responders were contacting the driver, he woke up, put his car into drive and hit one firefighter. A second firefighter was hurt when he tried to stop the driver by breaking out a window and reaching into the vehicle, according to APD.

Both firefighters were transported to the hospital but neither had life-threatening injuries, APD said.

APD added the driver was arrested.

