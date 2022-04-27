Police arrest suspect in strangling death of Lakewood woman

Jasmine Lazaro was found dead inside a home after being strangled. Lakewood Police say they have arrested her husband on murder charges.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man has been arrested, suspected of strangling his wife to death inside a Lakewood home, police said.

In the early morning hours of April 25, Lakewood police were called to a condo complex in the 5700-block of West Atlantic Place for a welfare check.

Officers found a Hispanic woman dead inside the home, She was identified as Jasmine Lazaro, 34, the wife of the suspect, 37-year-old Mario Alonso Montoya-Rodriguez.

Montoya-Rodriguez faces the following charges:

First-degree murder

Violation of a protection order

Child abuse

He's being held in the Jefferson County jail.

