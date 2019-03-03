LONE TREE, Colo. — Lone Tree police are asking for the public's help identifying one of the suspects in an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of the Park Meadows Mall.

A theft suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Kenneth Joseph Sisneros, was shot and killed by a Lone Tree police officer there Thursday night, according to a release from the department. A second suspect, described only as a white or Hispanic woman, ran from the scene and has not been arrested.

The shooting happened following a short foot chase, according to Lone Tree police. When Sisneros took out a gun, police said responding officers fired multiple shots at him, and he was struck and killed at the scene.

Several officers involved suffered minor injuries. Police haven't revealed how they were injured.

No bystanders were hurt, according to police.

Three officers have been placed on administrative leave in wake of the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the woman in the above photo is asked to call Lone Tree Police Department investigators John Hastings or Shannon Jones at 303-799-0533.