DENVER — Denver Police (DPD) on Tuesday released photos of a man they said could have information about a homicide that occurred earlier this month.

According to a Crime Stoppers bulletin, 25-year-old Andres Panuco-Herrera was found dead in the 1500 block of North St. Paul Street, near Colfax Avenue, at around 6:10 p.m. on Oct. 3. Police said he was in a vehicle.

The cause of Panuco-Herrera's death will come from the coroner's office, police said.

Denver Police Department

On Oct. 15, another Crime Stoppers bulletin was distributed with photos of a man police said they'd like to identify because he could have information relevant to their homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

