Police are asking for help locating Lakewood bank robbery suspect

Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a First Bank located on South Kipling Parkway, said Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police are asking the community to help locate a man suspected of robbing a First Bank branch in Lakewood on Thursday afternoon.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (MDCS) said the man presented a bank teller with a robbery demand note. After the teller provided him with the cash, the suspect fled, according to MDCS.

The robbery took place at the First Bank branch on 1940 South Kipling Parkway in Lakewood at 4:52 p.m. and the suspect did not use a weapon or harm anyone, said the police.

The police description of the suspect:

White male

Hispanic ethnicity

Between 5'03 and 5'06 feet tall

Medium build

Mid 20's to early-mid 30's

The man is shown wearing a dark baseball cap, grey neck gator, blue and grey plaid shirt, khaki pants and dark-colored shoes, as seen in the image by MDCS.

Police are asking the community to call crime stoppers with information on the man pictured below.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

