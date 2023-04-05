Police: Person's body found buried under floor of Aurora condo

Police said a 29-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday night on a charge of accessory to homicide.

AURORA, Colo. — A woman was arrested Tuesday on an accessory charge after a person's body was found covered in concrete in a crawl space under the floor of her condo, the Aurora Police Department said.

Police said on Monday that they got a Crime Stoppers tip about a homicide that happened six to eight months ago in a condo at the Red Sky Condominiums on East Second Avenue. The tipster told police the victim, a 36-year-old man who had been missing since last summer, was buried in a crawl space and covered in concrete.

Police searched the unit and found a body in a concealed grave in a crawl space under the floor.

Investigators are working with outside contractors to recover the body. The process is expected to last through the end of the week, police said.

Police are still working to identify the victim and notify their next of kin. The coroner's office will determine how they died.

Casie Bock, 29, who was living in the condo, was arrested Tuesday night on a charge of accessory to homicide.

Police said they have identified a second suspect, a man who is already in jail in another jurisdiction in connection with a separate incident. His name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

