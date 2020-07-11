Denver sheriff's deputy suspended after crashing car while drunk with a minor, discipline letter says

Deputy Jonathan Velez's suspension for the incident will last 10 days, without pay.

DENVER — A deputy with the Denver Sheriff's Department is serving a 10-day suspension for driving while drunk and then crashing with his 16-year old son in the passenger seat, a Denver Department of Public Safety disciplinary letter said.

Deputy Jonathan Velez committed the crime on March 10 in his personal vehicle while off duty, according to the letter.

> The video above aired on Sept. 15 and is a segment called Still Drinking, Still Driving: Despite felony DUI law, drunk driving deaths in Colorado continuing to climb.

Officials said in the letter that on March 10, Velez consumed at least six beers and six shooters of vodka before driving his car with his son on Interstate 70, where the crash occurred.

At the time of the crash, the letter said Velez's BAC was .319; it is the state law that anything above a 0.08 constitutes DUI.

Velez wrecked the vehicle by crashing into a wall between the westbound I-70 ramp and Interstate 225, the letter said.

There were no other cars in the accident, and Velez's son escaped without any injury, officials said. Velez was brought to the hospital following the crash.

The 10-day suspension comes with a stipulation of a 2-year termination period if Valez commits any other offenses, according to the letter. He is also required to maintain sobriety through that period, attend counseling and complete an alcohol assessment.

