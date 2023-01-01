Police shoot man after responding to domestic violence incident

A woman called 911 to report a domestic violence incident and it ended with police shooting a person.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AURORA, Colo. — A man is now in the hospital after being shot by Aurora police officers.

On Saturday December 31, officers from the Aurora Police Department (APD) responded to a 911 call on a domestic violence report from an unidentified woman.

When officers arrived to the scene in the 1200 block of North Chambers Road in Aurora, they found multiple people at the home, some of which were described as uncooperative.

When officers attempted to arrest the suspect, 38-year-old Juan Ruiz-Reta, he also became uncooperative.

During the arrest, another man on the scene became involved and was shot by police in the leg.

Officers on the scene immediately tended to his wound, by applying a tourniquet and requesting an ambulance.

The suspect who was shot and the officer were both transported to a local hospital for medical care where they are both in stable condition.

Northbound roads on Chambers Road and 13th avenue were closed as police investigated the incident but have since re-opened.

The Aurora Police Department Major Crimes Homicide Unit are investigating the initial domestic violence incident.

The Arapahoe County Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) will investigate the shooting involving the Aurora Police officer while the officer is placed on administrative leave.

Both investigations are still on-going.

Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted saying body camera footage and audio of the incident would be released in the near future.

Additionally, the interaction between @AuroraPD officers and involved suspects/individuals, including the discharge of the firearm, was captured by body worn camera video and audio. The footage will be released in the near future in the interest of transparency. https://t.co/OOSHc1xt3V — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 1, 2023

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.